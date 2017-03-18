Trump and Jackson

It is interesting that President Trump would visit the birthplace of President Andrew Jackson on the occasion of the 250th anniversary of his birth.
I wonder if Trump realized that President Jackson served in the U.S. Army, unlike Mr. Trump.
Jackson was in favor of the elimination of the Electoral College, without which Trump would have lost the presidency, and President Jackson was the son of immigrants, whom Trump might have prevented from even coming into this country.
Bill Silver, Coral Gables
