Trump and Jackson

0:36 Video shows Darren Rainey being taken out of cell by prison staff Pause

2:23 Jose Fernandez's last interview

3:02 Heartbreaking moments at the funeral mass of Jose Fernandez

1:32 Take the elevator to your condo without leaving your car at Porsche Design Tower

1:16 FWC photos show José Fernandez boat accident

0:41 Man burned after e-cig explodes on bus

1:25 Miami cop charged with stealing from drivers

1:32 Scene of tragedy: Pitcher José Fernandez dies on the water

1:37 City of Miami cop busted for stealing from driver