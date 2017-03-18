Support Mujer

In these stressful and uncertain times we are living in, many families are more anxious than ever, which can lead to more domestic violence and abuse of young children.
MUJER is an organization that has helped hundreds of women and children who are victims of abuse and rape. It does an amazing job on a shoestring budget.
Its administrators are able to stretch their dollars because of financial support from the county. The Miami-Dade Commission may cut these funds, which could cause the demise of this essential nonprofit.
This is not the time to withdraw support but to increase it for a organization dealing with matters of life and death.
Kathy Hersh, Miami
