Grow up, Congress!

In grade school, boys would denigrate others’ opinions as a method of bolstering their own. Most of us outgrew this juvenile behavior, but clearly not members of Congress. The healthcare debacle is an example.
The debate is not about the positive benefits of the new plan; rather, it only deals with how bad the current plan is. In the many hours of coverage I have heard on this matter, there has not been one paragraph, probably not one sentence, that did not contain negative comments about the opposing plan.
This is not a productive attempt to fix our healthcare system; rather, it’s a grade-school argument about taking sides.
Adults, when trying to resolve real problems, seek ways to fix them and improve the system for all.
Adults do not care which team helps find the solution, they do not try to assess blame; they work together to fix the system, regardless.
The “children” running our country are more concerned about whose side is up, how bad ca they make the others look and how to win power. That is not their role; they are in Congress to work to make this country better and not for personal power or other juvenile goals that they should have outgrown decades ago. This is true of both parties.
Grow up! Work together for the country and not for your egos, bragging rights or political gains.
Healthcare is a life-and-death issue and should be treated thus.
Marvin Wolf,
Plantation
