Abandon old tech

President Trump fails to understand that what made America great in the past is not what can make America great in the future. In the recent past, America was made great by fossil-fuel use. Before that, we used steam, and before that we used flowing water.
Tragically, the greatness achieved through fossil fuels brought with it greenhouse-gas emissions which are destroying life on our planet by heating the climate. That is the greatest threat we face to our economy, national security and health.
The first step in counteracting the climate threat is to stop contributing to it. We must abandon fossil fuels and use energy sources that will make America great in the future.
Those sources can be any kind that yield no greenhouse gases.
I hope America’s policy makers understand this and stop supporting President Trump’s mistake. America can be great again, but not by using technology of the past.
John E. Darovec, Jr.,
Bradenton
