In the sunshine

In response to the Feb. 20 editorial “Don’t close the blinds on Florida’s Sunshine Law — we have a right to know”:
Based on a survey by the Pew Research Center, only 19 percent of Americans trust the government “always or most of the time.” This number is alarming, to say the least. The consequences of taking away open records and information from the public will not promote open government and will magnify the distrusting view of American government.
Florida Senate Bill 968 may look like it is geared toward protecting the privacy of those whose deaths are recorded on video or audio, and their family members, but by contrast, it is encouraging closed government.
In recent years, many publicized videos have surfaced involving deaths.
Many were disturbing to watch, however, the videos were able to shed light on these controversial cases.
I suggest lawmakers consider placing a hold on the release until after a case goes to trial. This may reduce biased media coverage and jury tampering.
Without Florida’s Sunshine Law, the truth becomes obscure. Americans have the right to know the truth whether it is pleasant or objectionable.
Lottie Cherilus, Lantana
Comments