Real death panels

Ever since the inception of the Affordable Care Act, Republicans have fueled the lie that the ACA involved the existence of secret “death panel,s” which made life-and-death decisions about ill patients.
Now there is a real death panel working in front of our eyes. It is the Jason Chaffetz Republican House Oversight and Government Reform Committee.
Their plan will result in 14 million people now covered by the ACA to lose health insurance in 2018. In 10 years, the number will grow to 24 million. Many of these people will be condemned to suffering and death by the Republican Chaffetz-Ryan plan.
This is nothing less than a “health holocaust” that is directed against the poor of the nation. How can we condone such an act?
Joseph Prospero, Miami
