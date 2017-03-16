Liberty City rebirth

The brilliance and international recognition of the movie “Moonlight” has presented Miami, specifically Liberty City, a wonderful opportunity that shouldn’t be overlooked. Liberty City can set the foundation for true community revitalization with the emphasis on gentrification.
Because much of the film was set within the Liberty Square housing protect, why not redevelop the nine-block area to include major film production and other media and arts facilities, with an Afrocentric theme?
Retail shopping, even movie theaters could be included, along with performing arts and educational facilities. Jobs and education would be the community’s mainstay — and key to its elevation — in addition to the new housing being proposed. Miami, overall, could be richer for it.
Harlan Woodard, Miami
