Tough on guns

Hurrah for State Sen. Anitere Flores, who has the courage to stand up to the NRA, put the safety and wishes of her constituents before political partisanship and do what is right rather than what is easy.
On March 7, Flores told members of the Judiciary Committee, “I do not support having guns on campus. I do not support having guns in airports. I don’t support having guns in school zones. I don’t support those things.”
Without her support, these dangerous gun bills will not become law. Colleges and schools will not have the huge expense of additional security and insurance. Florida will not lose tourists who don’t want to visit a place with guns everywhere. And, most important, there will be less gun violence and fewer gun deaths in Florida. Now let’s see who else has her courage.
Jane Torres, Key Biscayne
Comments