Re the March 5 Herald article “This political leader stormed Florida’s capital and made a lot of people angry,” about Richard Corcoran, the speaker of the Florida House:
This is indicative of just how deeply lies, hypocrisy and betrayal permeate local, state and federal politics. How many Floridians are lucky enough to be off on a Friday afternoon smoking fine cigars and shooting clay pigeons while riding around in a golf cart? That could not be more elitist.
It blows the mind how Floridians cannot see through the smoke being blown by this former small-town personal-injury-trial-lawyer-turned-expedient-career-politician whose only concern is seeking and maintaining power, not corruption or the people.
Regardless of political party, Florida state government, and what will soon be evident on the federal level, prove Lord Acton’s well-known proverb that: “Absolute power corrupts absolutely.”
David Rash, Weston
