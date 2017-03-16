Letters to the Editor

March 16, 2017 1:30 AM

Trump owes apology

Re the March 14 Herald article “House panel gives Trump more time to produce Obama wiretap evidence”: Why would it take another week for President Trump to give the House Intelligence Committee whatever proof he has that President Obama wire-tapped Trump Towers during the 2016 election?

I am outraged that we may be giving “45” another boys-will-be-boys pass as his staff walks back his tweet by spokeman Sean Spicer saying that Trump didn’t mean “wire-tapped,” but just surveillance in general.

If Trump made up a false assertion — lied? — that he cannot prove, he must apologize to the American public and especially to Obama. Enough is more than enough.

Martha Ardren,

Florida City

Related content

Letters to the Editor

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Whiteside on MVP chants or Dragic: 'I was chanting with them.'

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos