Trump owes apology

Re the March 14 Herald article “House panel gives Trump more time to produce Obama wiretap evidence”: Why would it take another week for President Trump to give the House Intelligence Committee whatever proof he has that President Obama wire-tapped Trump Towers during the 2016 election?
I am outraged that we may be giving “45” another boys-will-be-boys pass as his staff walks back his tweet by spokeman Sean Spicer saying that Trump didn’t mean “wire-tapped,” but just surveillance in general.
If Trump made up a false assertion — lied? — that he cannot prove, he must apologize to the American public and especially to Obama. Enough is more than enough.
Martha Ardren,
Florida City
