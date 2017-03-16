Ban ‘quasi-hotels’

Re Rod Eisenberg’s March 10 letter, “Mayor Philip Levine’s tirade”: It is wrong for anyone to use offensive language against the mayor of Miami Beach who, with the full support of the commissioners, is trying to enforce city ordinances that protect the majority of residents so they are not subject to transients encroaching on their neighborhoods. Cities all over the world are trying to enforce municipal zoning rules that restrict transient occupancy to certain areas and specific commercial buildings.
Many Airbnb renters are running their own quasi-hotels while ignoring licenses, taxes and safety requirements. It is no different from a homeowner in a residential neighborhood opening a nightclub or bar with loud music. Residents have the expectation that they will have peaceful enjoyment of their homes and not have to suffer from commercial establishments popping up next door. Bottom line is that violating existing zoning is illegal.
Judith Berson,
Miami Beach
