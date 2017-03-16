Letters to the Editor

March 16, 2017 1:29 AM

Loving Trump

For once in my 48 years of being able to go to the polls and make my voice heard, I adore our new chief executive. I see a man who is tough, determined, savvy and politically and economically in touch with the realities that today’s America faces. President Trump is a leader whom world leaders and powers will soon come to respect and welcome.

The never-Trumpers continue to browbeat him and his White House at every turn — that merely energizes him to be even better than he now is. This is the true essence of democracy.

Dave Clark,

Miami Beach

