Loving Trump

For once in my 48 years of being able to go to the polls and make my voice heard, I adore our new chief executive. I see a man who is tough, determined, savvy and politically and economically in touch with the realities that today’s America faces. President Trump is a leader whom world leaders and powers will soon come to respect and welcome.
The never-Trumpers continue to browbeat him and his White House at every turn — that merely energizes him to be even better than he now is. This is the true essence of democracy.
Dave Clark,
Miami Beach
