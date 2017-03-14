Trump’s spoils

I was startled to learn that candidate Donald Trump considered Andrew Jackson to be the greatest president in the history of the United States. I considered Jackson to be the worst president in our history.
Jackson brought the spoils system to American politics on the national level. The way to run a good government is to hire the best people you can find, not to bring in a bunch of political hacks who lack the ability to carry out any program including that of the victor.
In requesting the resignation of 46 U.S. attorneys, many of whom are involved in important investigations, the president appeared to be trying to undermine the inquiries into those matters.
Nonetheless, he has one reason to be pleased with himself. Jackson would surely be proud of him.
Arnold Slotkin, Hollywood
