Not older, better

Happy 90th birthday to Miami’s historically oldest black high school, Booker T. Washington (BTW). Not even ugly Jim Crow ordinances, a hate bombing and an horrific hurricane could stop this educational landmark in the black community.
Kudos to all of BTW’s students, past and present, who matriculated and invisibly left their footprints throughout the hallowed halls of learning during the memorable Renaissance of our beloved and historic Overtown and its current revitalization.
I’m thrilled to have lived the dream of the transition from dear ol’ Douglass Elementary School to the big school down the street, which was and still is proudly and lovingly known as Booker T. Washington, and whose motto is “Not the largest but the best.”
Marilyn F. Bellamy, Miami
