Renewing old care

Trumpcare is nothing but a resurrection of what insurance used to be. In the 1950s, it was referred to as “hospitalization.” That meant you paid everything out of pocket, unless you were hospitalized and treated by a doctor.
No wellness checks. No prescription-drug coverage. No coverage for routine visits, like a cold or the flu. No coverage for immunizations. No coverage for specialist visits or second opinions. You paid out of pocket for everything. If you were in a hospital, the insurance paid a portion of the costs, not all of it.
Is this what President Trump calls making America great again? Taking us back to the 1950s and regressing nearly 70 years?
Sue Ann Campbell, Cutler Bay
