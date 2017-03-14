Logical ruling

Re the March 10 story “Florida judge denies ‘stand your ground’ defense in shooting”: Thank goodness for Circuit Judge Susan Barthle’s common-sense ruling. It doesn’t take a rocket scientist to know that Curtis Reeves killed a defenseless man over a picayune argument at a movie theater. Now, he is hanging on to the ‘stand your ground’ law for dear life.
I can’t help but wonder how Reeves can stand to live with himself after killing Chad Oulson for throwing a bag of popcorn at him. And being that he has such an explosive temper, living under the same roof must be difficult for his wife.
We can only hope that Reeves is found guilty, so that precedent will be set.
JoAnn Lee Frank, Clearwater
