New leaders needed

The debate about repealing the Affordable Care Act and replacing it with the Republican version is going nowhere fast. These elitist representatives and senators should just give everyone in the country the same healthcare system they have.
If they think it is too expensive, then they should drop their exclusive package and join ours. Maybe if we were all in the same boat, a solution could be found. Of course, that will never happen.
We need term limits to get rid of all the dead wood acting as our leaders. They have done an excellent job of providing for themselves and couldn’t care less about those who elected them. The only time they have for citizens is when it is time for their re-election.
I will never vote for incumbents no matter what party they are affiliated with or what they have done in the past. No one should, unless they want more of the same.
Richard Flynn, Miami
