March 14, 2017 2:41 AM

Park access

As someone who lives downtown overlooking Bayfront Park, and with dogs to walk every day, I have both bird’s-eye and street-level views of the ongoing preparations for the Ultra music festival.

Is it too much to ask for a little more foresight and planning to avoid fencing off the entire park and bay walk from public access?

The excuse offered — that there’s too much equipment — doesn’t fly, not when the entire southern area of the park is free.

Removing open area access for a month is unacceptable. There has to be a better way.

Lawrence A. Snetman, Miami

