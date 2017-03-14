Drive safely

As it turns out, all cars come equipped with this wonderful little lever located right behind the steering wheel called the “turn signal.” It alerts drivers around you of your next turn or lane change. Isn’t that amazing?
Believe it or not, it was not designed to be used only during the driving test. Yet it seems that’s the only time Miami drivers have used it.
It’s fine that you don’t care about the consequences of your driving on your life, but please, if you plan to get off U.S. 1 at 45 mph, please warn us about it.
Sebastian Fernandez,
Key Biscayne
