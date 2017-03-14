Let ACA fail

Republican lawmakers do not seem able to repeal and replace Obamacare through budget reconciliation. I propose they proceed under regular order with a comprehensive replacement plan. This will surely fail in the Senate because 60 votes are required for passage. There won’t be eight Democrat Senators willing to vote for it.
Thus, Democrats will still own Obamacare, which even they admit is failing. Let nature take its course, and Obamacare will be so unpalatable that even the Democrats will be pleading for its repeal.
Morally, it is not the right thing to do, but the Democrats shoved it down America’s throat. Let them now explain to the American people why it wasn’t the best way to address this issue.
Victor J. LaPorta,
Palmetto Bay
Comments