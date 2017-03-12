Kudos to Michael Putney, Carl Hiaasen, Andres Oppenheimer, Leonard Pitts, Jr., Fabiola Santiago and the other dedicated journalists for being the mirrors of the world, no matter how disfigured the images may be. The Miami Herald has been a routine friend that accompanies my coffee every morning despite its change of weight.
Words matter to those who search for the truth to make a difference in how we are informed, either to take action or not. Like Napoleon Bonaparte said, “Four hostile newspapers are more to be feared than a thousand bayonets.”
Keep using the power of words to bring to a focus the reality of what is happening in our nation today, where images are so distorted.
As a citizen of this great country, I celebrate the freedom of the press and the beauty of language. I encourage the Herald to maintain its quest for the facts and not the alternative facts, which obscure the images of our nation.
Alicia Moreyra, Cutler Bay
