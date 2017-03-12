Re Fabiola Santiago’s online column on March 10, “Propagandistic film financed by Jorge Perez isn’t worthy of Miami Film Festival:”
I have not seen the documentary and defer to Santiago’s good sense when appraising it and its merits for inclusion in the Miami film festival.
But arguments along the lines of “the movie doesn’t mention this or that” are starkly similar to those frequently made by those who criticize columnists for their writings when their opinions do not reflect the critic’s opinion.
And that is a foolish argument, whichever side of the political divide it may come from. Just as Santiago has a right include in her columns what she deems fit and leave out what she pleases, so does a movie director.
José Manuel Pallì, Coral Gables
