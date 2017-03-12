Out of the lab

The March for Science, scheduled for April 22 nationwide, is important not only for scientists working in the field of research but for all of society. It isn’t just President Trump who disregards facts, it’s a growing segment of our society.
I see it in young people and anyone else whose subjective opinion is not supported by objective reality. I’m afraid the Age of Science is being increasingly supplanted by religious and political fervor, and modern society is being progressively eroded by suspicion and myth.
All democracies and free-thinking people need to fight it. Irrational voices are trying to take us back in time. Make your voice heard at the March for Science.
Lisa Morales, Davie
