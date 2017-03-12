Press pulls punches

A number of media outlets are suggesting that President Trump’s recent Twitter storm accusing President Obama of ordering wire taps was a clever move designed to shift the focus away from the administration’s Russian connections. This claim, like the tweet itself, is baseless. It is impossible to determine what the president’s motives are, though relatively easy to disprove what he says.
Finding the truth often requires the use of blunt language, which the press overwhelmingly avoids. In this instance, as well as others, the facts support the perception that the president is a liar.
Some in the media may argue that journalistic bluntness is unprofessional and erodes credibility, but which is more threatening to our democracy: a press that fails to act out of concern for its image or allowing the leader of the free world to subvert, obfuscate and lie?
Jim Paladino, Tampa
Corporate welfare
After Paul Ryan’s PowerPoint presentation on March 9, I could only stare at my TV incredulously. The House speaker believes the only way we can continue paying for the average American to have things like the ACA, medicare or any other “subsidy” to the average American is to cut off our safety nets.
I have seen no person, legislative or private citizen mention corporate subsidies. Stop giving oil companies and other corporations billions from our hard-earned money.
When are we going to tell our Legislature, federal or state, to work for us? We need term limits to keep the cronies out of our political system. That way they can’t vote in raises, paid pensions, and full service healthcare plans. We need tax reform now. This is supposedly the greatest nation in the world, but citizens cannot afford healthcare, education or retirement.
Wake up, America! Do your research; know what is really going on.
Deloris Gilmore, Boca Raton
