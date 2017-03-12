Corporate welfare

After Paul Ryan’s PowerPoint presentation on March 9, I could only stare at my TV incredulously. The House speaker believes the only way we can continue paying for the average American to have things like the ACA, medicare or any other “subsidy” to the average American is to cut off our safety nets.
I have seen no person, legislative or private citizen mention corporate subsidies. Stop giving oil companies and other corporations billions from our hard-earned money.
When are we going to tell our Legislature, federal or state, to work for us? We need term limits to keep the cronies out of our political system. That way they can’t vote in raises, paid pensions, and full service healthcare plans. We need tax reform now. This is supposedly the greatest nation in the world, but citizens cannot afford healthcare, education or retirement.
Wake up, America! Do your research; know what is really going on.
Deloris Gilmore, Boca Raton
