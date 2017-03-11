Protect taxpayers

Re Miami Beach Mayor Philip Levine’s March 9 letter, “Miami Beach needs traffic solutions now”: What should the City Commission do with the $36 million previously earmarked for the “train to nowhere” after a surge of residents and I voiced our opposition and derailed the initiative?
The last-minute counter-proposal by Mayor Levine and my mayoral opponent is nothing more than a coordinated Trojan Horse on behalf of a special-interest train company.
Unfortunately, their proposal is a shameful election-year gimmick that is not fooling our residents.
My proposal to return these taxpayer dollars to their rightful origins is the fiscally responsible thing to do. These funds can be prioritized during the proper, transparent city budget process for uses such as public safety, quality of life enhancements, and reducing traffic congestion.
I am hopeful the public’s best interest and sound fiscal policy for taxpayers will prevail.
Michael Grieco, commissioner, Miami Beach
Comments