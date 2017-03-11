Rubio should lead

Kudos to the Miami Herald’s Editorial Board for its spot-on March 9 editorial, “Step up, Sen. Rubio, and be a leader on immigration reform.”
Some may think his reputation on immigration reform is irredeemable, but there still is hope.
The Bar Removal of Individuals who Dream and Grow our Economy — BRIDGE Act, for short — has been introduced in Congress. The BRIDGE Act will give the DREAMers from Obama’s DACA program provisional protection and work authorizations so that they should not fear deportation when their three-year terms run out.
This piece of legislation could be a part of history and a hallmark of Rubio’s reputation as a senator. Democratic Sen. Bill Nelson is already a co-sponsor. Rubio should unite with Floridia’s legislators to pass the BRIDGE Act and save DREAMers like Daniela Vargas, who should not be targeted for deportation.
Aurelio Anderson,
Tallahassee
