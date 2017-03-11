Russian meddling?

I was shocked to read Ira Jacobson’s March 9 letter “Russian non-issue,” regarding Democrats’ reaction to all of the evidence that “Trump’s people were talking with some Russian diplomats” before and after the election.
Jacobson thinks it is partisan hypocrisy without limits because President Obama considered Russia to be a non-issue during a 2012 debate with Mitt Romney.
Does Republican denial of the obvious have no limits?
Russia deliberately interfered with the presidential election and helped to install Donald Trump in the White House, against the wishes of the majority of American voters. This attack on our democracy had not yet happened when Obama made his comments in 2012.
We have an absolute right to know if Russia coordinated these dirty deeds with the Trump campaign.
If there was any coordination, impeachment is the next logical step.
Rod Gillis, Miami
