On Russia — enough

I am sick and tired of media coverage of email and personal contact between our politicians and those of Russia. Is there a better way to protect peace? Should we muzzle the politicians? Talk is always better than fighting.
These meetings between the two countries are not something new or news worthy, and I hope they continue. There are many other countries that present a greater danger to us than does Russia — Iran, for one. Didn’t we sign an agreement to give Iran a whole bunch of money?
Clyde Roach,
Miami
