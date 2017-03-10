Focus, Ileana Ros-Lehtinen!

I am among the constituents of Rep. Ileana Ros-Lehtinen who are utterly baffled by her unwillingness to address healthcare and other issues of direct and pressing importance to Miami.
While I don’t much understand her refusal to hold public meetings, neither she nor her staff has even responded to my emails. Her Facebook and Twitter presence focus more on events in, say, Venezuela than Miami. Are we really asking too much to have her trade ideas and share her thinking about issues that matter here?
Arthur Sullivan, Miami
