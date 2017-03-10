Rick Scott’s lesson

Regarding Gov. Rick Scott’s quote from the 2017 opening of the Florida legislative session, “You don’t just give up and shut down, take your ball and go home. You figure out what the problem is and you fix it.”
It seems Gov. Scott did what he now purports not to do.
In 1997, when he was CEO of Columbia/HCA, he was given $9.88 million to step down as CEO prior to the indictment of the largest healthcare and Medicare fraud in American history at that time. Columbia/HCA was found guilty and fined $1.7 billion. Lessons learned?
Mary Lou Pfeiffer, Miami
