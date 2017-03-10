Balanced president

On the internet and in the media, there is healthy discussion in defining the differences between liberal, conservative and pragmatist, the latter offering a president the opportunity of correcting our nation’s course.
From the beginning of the past electoral process, I felt we needed a balanced businessman-and-politician leadership team to right our course (and so did many other voters). Instead, we got an unfiltered, disrespectful, egotistical president who makes untrue statements, shooting from the hip without first verifying facts before disseminating information designed as diversions from more important issues.
A pragmatist would be fine for us, if only he wasn’t a wolf in sheep’s clothing. We could have had what our country needs, save for the wheels seemingly falling off the wagon.
Hopefully, fearless members in Congress, Republicans and Democrats alike, representing all the people, will step up and tighten the reins to get us on the right track.
Better yet: It would be ideal if our president saw the light.
H. Allen Benowitz,
North Miami
