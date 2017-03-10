GOP silence

In the age of the Trump presidency, we have been bombarded with a series of tweets that reveal a narcissist who uses his Twitter account to attack, defame and smear others in an effort to hide his failures as president.
He attacked the federal judges when they turned down his infamous Muslim ban; the free press, which dared to criticize his policies; and now President Obama, falsely accusing him of tapping into his phones during the 2016 campaign. Without any proof or verification of these outrageous accusations, his tweets went out anyway.
Although these false claims were vehemently denied by James Comey, the F.B.I. director, and James Clapper, the former national intelligent director, the GOP’s silence is stunning. Not one has stood up to this angry, vindictive man who has damaged the office of the presidency with his childish rants. Instead, they stand in mute silence in the face of Trump’s bizarre behavior.
Betty Fleisher,
Aventura
