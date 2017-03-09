Russian non-issue

If President Trump’s people were talking with some Russian diplomats, why do the Democrats care?
President Obama considered Russia a non-issue. In the debates during the 2012 presidential campaign, Mitt Romney said that Russia was one of the major threats to the United States. Obama scoffed, stating that “The Cold War has been over for 30 years.”
He ridiculed Romney’s concerns.
Now the Democrats are making a big deal out of Russia. Does their hypocrisy have no limits?
Ira Jacobson,
Coral Gables
