Language codes

The Florida House has before it HB 265, a repeat of last year’s attempt to weaken Florida’s education system by allowing the substitution of computer languages for human languages.
As no business leader in Miami, or Bogota, will ever close a deal in Python, nor will anyone at the Naval Center for Information Dominance translate an adversary’s message from java, this bill should be defeated, again.
Coding alongside languages — and increasingly, with languages — yes. Coding instead of languages — no.
Bill Rivers, Joint National Committee for Languages,
Garrett Park, Md.
