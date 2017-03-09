Lobbyists for big-money retail stores won last time.
They got the Florida Legislature to take away our local rights to regulate disposable shopping bags that litter our water and beaches, as well as kill marine mammals and birds.
But now we have a chance to reverse that unfair and unwise law with HB 93/S 162, the “Disposable Plastic Bags” bill.
Localities don’t have to implement any new rules if they don’t wish, but the legislation at least gives us the ability to make our own decisions and/or vote on a program to limit a large cause of terrible litter.
Call your representatives to support this smart step in making our communities and waterways cleaner.
Madheline Almanzar,
Miami
