Buffet’s half-truth

Warren Buffett, a good Democrat, is a man I respect and admire. In his recent annual letter to shareholders of his company, he spoke about the “miraculous achievements” of American immigrants, which is 100 percent true. We want and need immigrants in America.
However, he omitted the most important point: These great immigrants arrived here legally, were vetted, learned our language and worked hard to earn money for their families to put food on the table and a roof over their heads.
These immigrants did not sneak over our borders to have babies that would be Americans citizens, or live off our welfare system or become criminals.
To omit this is to misrepresent and tell half-truths. My father was an immigrant, and he would have supported President Trump’s new immigration policies.
Alan Savitz, Boca Raton
