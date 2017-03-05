Foreign aid

Americans don’t pay much attention to the federal aid budget. In recent polls conducted by Gallup, Americans were asked what percentage of the budget went to federal aid and the average answer was around 20 percent. The real number is less than 1 percent.
President Trump’s proposed budget suggests a cut to the State Department and federal aid.
We have made enormous strides toward ending extreme global poverty, but we could be doing a lot more. Investing in the least fortunate is not only a morally good thing to do but also a smart investment. The highest return on investment you can get is investing in improving the lives of the poorest people in the world.
To learn more about how poverty rates have drastically diminished, read the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation Annual Letter. It will light up your day.
Peter D. Spradling,
Key Biscayne
