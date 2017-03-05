Golf memories

Greg Cote helped me realize I am not the only person grieving the loss of the golf tournament (“At Doral, an annual tradition since 1962 is replaced by silence, and by what’s missing,” March 2). It’s like losing a friend of more than 50 years.
The tournament has been our tradition since moving to Miami in 1978. We have shared the beauty and excitement with family and friends; in fact, last year we flew our granddaughter in from Texas as a reward for making the golf team. We walked the famed Blue Monster together in what would become the final event.
When President Trump’s comments about the Mexicans infuriated the community and gave pause to the PGA, we held our breath with hope. And then the sudden and painful news: moving to Mexico. Adios.
Doug Kostowski, Kendall
