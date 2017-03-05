Russian affair

In November, I voted for the first time in a presidential election. It was an empowering moment to raise my voice and personally invest in our democracy. I care about the direction our country takes, which is why I’m concerned about the recent news of Attorney General Jeff Sessions’ ties to Russia and what this means about the integrity of our democracy.
Sessions must resign if he had contact with the Russians about the Trump campaign. He will not be able to act in the best interest of the American people.
I call on Sens. Bill Nelson and Marco Rubio to push for an investigation into Sessions and the Trump administration’s relationship with Russia. Our democracy is at stake.
Sam Jenkins,
Gainesville
