Faith vs. bigotry

The Greater Hollywood Interfaith Council strongly condemns the recent bomb threat against the David Posnack Jewish Community Center. There have been more than 120 threats and acts of vandalism against Jewish institutions in the past two months. This is in addition to the already elevated attacks against Muslim centers and African-American churches.
It has been said that bigotry moves from the margins to the mainstream. No faith community should believe that it is immune from threat.
The Interfaith Council stands in solidarity with the Jewish community and all communities of faith. The Interfaith Council asks all of our neighbors to build community by getting to know each other and sustaining relationships that will stop the march of bigotry in South Florida.
Rev. Jack Branford, president, Greater Hollywood Interfaith Council
