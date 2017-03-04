College tuition

As a college student, I am constantly struggling with making ends meet without drowning in student loans.
Tuition to public universities has been increasing over the years, leading students to drop out, not attend or sometimes take student loans.
Without a bachelor’s degree, it is almost impossible to receive a well-paying job with benefits, such as health insurance. The increasing cost of college is the beginning of a domino effect. I urge Gov. Scott to keep funding for scholarships in the state budget, so Floridians can afford to go to college.
Sarah Mar, Miami
Comments