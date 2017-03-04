Letters to the Editor

March 4, 2017 11:00 AM

Costly right turn

My wife and I just returned from a wonderful car trip through Florida, visiting St. Augustine, Miami, Key West, Sarasota and Fort Myers.

During this trip we probably spent a couple of thousand dollars. We were still in the afterglow of the trip when we returned home to find a notice from Florida City that we had “failed to fully stop before a right turn on red.”

The fine for this heinous crime is a non-negotiable $158. If a police officer had observed this offense in person we would probably have received, at worst, a warning.

I hope that Florida City and the state, which shares the payment, enjoy the money; but Floridians should keep in mind the effect this experience has on our — and others’ — eagerness to return.

Daniel Steinbock,

Toledo, Ohio

