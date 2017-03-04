Lacking ethics

It took public exposure and the recommendation of Justice Department ethics officials to prompt Attorney General Jeff Sessions to recuse himself from investigations relating to the presidential campaign (“Attorney General Jeff Sessions says he will recuse himself from federal investigation,” March 3).
That’s a decision Sessions should have reached earlier and without such pressure.
Other news sources now report that the Trump administration refused to pay for ethics training for staff and appointees during the transition.
I guess that was just common sense on the administration’s part: why pay for something you are never going to use?
George Kovac,
Coconut Grove
