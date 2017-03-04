Prison staff pay

Florida State Rep. David Richardson should be ashamed of himself. He shows that the inmates he visited have more rights than the staff making sure he was safe during his visits (“Private prison deprived inmates of heat and hot water for months, lawmaker finds,” Feb. 26).
But the Herald also should be ashamed for promoting his position and not asking the tough questions, such as, Where are raises for us staffers and equipment to do our jobs? What is the status of our retirement, specifically the DROP program?
We have not gotten a raise in 10 years and now are being told there will be a raise across the board. But if you already make base pay, you won’t see a raise.
Helmut Priller, Fort White
