Re Frank Cerabino’s March 2 column, “Legislature wants to put the brakes on protests, but not hostile drivers”:ch 2) about the Florida Legislature’s attempt to threaten protesters and empower drivers to run them down as they exercise their First Amendment rights.
Constant traffic gridlock and reputedly the worst drivers in America apparently aren’t bad enough for the Legislature.
Now, in the Sunshine State, where anyone who feels even slightly threatened is told that they can legally “stand your ground” and shoot to kill innocent citizens, we’ll have the added bonus of weaponized vehicles to do the same thing.
Don’t have a gun on you? Just get in your car and go.
Tourists: Welcome to Florida, and no jaywalking — really!
Arlene Adams Easley,
Coral Gables
