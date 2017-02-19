Letters to the Editor

February 19, 2017 2:00 PM

Rich, meet poor

Where are all the billionaire businessmen when you need them? They are quick to donate art, flags and self-portraits, but soap and water, not so much.

Miami’s homeless population needs help now, and it benefits the billionaires equally for them to step up to the plate and give a hand to those much less fortunate. On my modest income, I manage to give 10 percent to charity.

How about you Messrs. Perez, Braman, Arison, Fernandez, Luria, Icahn, Johnson, Trump, Frost, Miller, et al.? Reach out.

Dolly MacIntyre, Coral Gables

Letters to the Editor

