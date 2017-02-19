Rich, meet poor

Where are all the billionaire businessmen when you need them? They are quick to donate art, flags and self-portraits, but soap and water, not so much.
Miami’s homeless population needs help now, and it benefits the billionaires equally for them to step up to the plate and give a hand to those much less fortunate. On my modest income, I manage to give 10 percent to charity.
How about you Messrs. Perez, Braman, Arison, Fernandez, Luria, Icahn, Johnson, Trump, Frost, Miller, et al.? Reach out.
Dolly MacIntyre, Coral Gables
