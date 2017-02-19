Pitts’ wisdom

Re Leonard Pitts Jr’s Feb. 15 column, “Mr. President: Just who the hell do you think you are?”: Pitts is a voice in the wilderness, and I am so grateful that the Herald continues to print his wisdom. Maybe someday, those who are too blind to see what is happening to this country because of the insanity in the White House will finally wake up to the truth.
I wish someone would have the courage to actually use Pitts’ words to say to the president that he works for us and owes us the truth, not the constant lies and distortion that make up his daily Twitter rants.
I don’t know what is happening to our country with this so-called president who knows nothing about history or the Constitution. Keep on, Mr. Pitts, until we are restored to some kind of sanity.
Arlene Hathaway, West Kendall
