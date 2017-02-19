Letters to the Editor

February 19, 2017 2:00 PM

Pitts unfair

Leonard Pitts Jr.’s Feb. 15 was disgusting. He showed that he’s a bigot and has disrespect for the president.

When President Obama was in office, Pitts praised everything Obama did.

He definitely is not fair and balanced.

Rob Skeel, Key Largo

