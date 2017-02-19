Pitts unfair

Leonard Pitts Jr.’s Feb. 15 was disgusting. He showed that he’s a bigot and has disrespect for the president.
When President Obama was in office, Pitts praised everything Obama did.
He definitely is not fair and balanced.
Rob Skeel, Key Largo
February 19, 2017 2:00 PM
Leonard Pitts Jr.’s Feb. 15 was disgusting. He showed that he’s a bigot and has disrespect for the president.
When President Obama was in office, Pitts praised everything Obama did.
He definitely is not fair and balanced.
Rob Skeel, Key Largo
Comments