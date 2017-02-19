Real home costs

The recent special section “How to buy a home” was informative, but I didn’t notice any mention of the hassle and cost involved in trying to commute in this town. The cost could easily run hundreds of dollars a month.
Before buying a home, I would suggest going to the house in the morning and seeing what it takes to get to work during rush hour. Add up the time, aggravation, wear on your car, gas, tolls, parking and train fare. Multiply these by 20 and factor that in with the monthly cost of mortgage, taxes and insurance.
I would suggest trying to locate close to were you work, preferably within walking or biking distance. If you are lucky enough to work in the suburbs, locate closer to town. Then you can be going out when everyone else is going in.
Robert Bird, Miami
